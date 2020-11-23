UPDATE: Wolf and Levine say no alcohol sales and stay-at-home advice is part of new mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG – Bars and restaurants in PA will not be able to sell alcohol on what’s typically their biggest night of the year as part of new mitigation efforts against COVID-19. That announcement was made by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine during a news conference Monday.

“I have issued an order to suspend alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants at 5:00 p.m. just on one night, Wednesday, November 25th, until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 26th,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine and Governor Tom Wolf also issued an advisory for all Pennsylvanians to stay at home as much as possible, effective today. It is not an order, however.

“It’s vital that every single Pennsylvanian takes these mitigation steps seriously. What we have to keep in mind is that when we talk about COVID, a number is not just a number, it represents a person—a family member, a friend, or a neighbor—who gets sick or dies,” Wolf said.

These efforts are needed to help the health care system which has seen a surge in patients recently, and are predicting staffing shortages and limited hospital bed availability in the next week. Wolf added that the state is starting a new enforcement effort where business owners who are non-compliant with mask regulations could see fines and be shut-down after multiple offenses.