Ninth delay granted in Kraynak trial, accused pill-mill doctor

WILLIAMSPORT – Yet another delay has been granted in the trial of a suspended Mount Carmel doctor. The Daily Item reports a federal judge granted a ninth delay Thursday in the trial of Raymond Kraynak.

The Daily Item says U.S. Judge Matthew Brann issued a motion delaying Kraynak’s jury selection and trial. The jury selection scheduled for March is now continued until May 4 in Williamsport. The deadline for pre-trial motions is now March 6.

Kraynak faces numerous charges, after being accused of prescribing more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 through July 2017. He is free on $500,000 unsecured bail and his medical license is suspended indefinitely.