Nine new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 82,000 PA cases

HARRISBURG – Nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health says there have been eight new cases confirmed in Northumberland County at 279 and four deaths. There is also one new case in Union County at 89 and two deaths. Snyder and Montour did not see increases, remaining at 61 cases and one death, and 68 cases, respectively.

Also locally, there are up to 39 cases among residents in two Northumberland County nursing homes, including 33 confirmed Sunday at HCR ManorCare-Sunbury. There are five employee cases, which are also at ManorCare. There is also one death among the two county homes.

Statewide, 456 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to over 82,000, of which 78% have recovered. Three new deaths have also been confirmed, keeping the state death toll over 6,400.

The Department of Health also reminds PA residents mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 585,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.