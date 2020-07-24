Nine new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 1,200 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with another big statewide spike of over 1,200 new cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new Northumberland County cases at 375 overall since the outbreak and 11 deaths. One new case has been confirmed in Union, Snyder and Montour counties. Union is now at 116 overall cases and two deaths, Snyder is up to 86 overall cases and two deaths, and Montour has 87 overall cases and three deaths.

Statewide, 1,213 new cases have been confirmed, and the state total is over 105,000. 22 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,100. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 198 cases, and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 227 cases. Case increases continue in 19-24-year-olds state-wide, including approximately 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in July.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving now.

There are 999,377 people who have tested negative to date. There are 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Approximately 7,827 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.