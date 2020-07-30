Nine new Valley COVID-19 cases, Northumberland County reaches 400 overall cases

HARRISBURG – Nine new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, which includes the 400th case in Northumberland County. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Northumberland County cases to reach 400 since the outbreak and 11 deaths. Six new Union County cases have been confirmed at 135 overall and two deaths. Montour has one new case at 93 overall and three deaths, and Snyder remains at 92 overall cases and two deaths.

Statewide, 860 new cases have been confirmed, and the state total is over 111,000, of which 75% have recovered. 14 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,100. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 127 cases. Increases in 19-24 year-olds continue statewide, including nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July in north central PA.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,088,859 people who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 8,165 our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.