Nine juveniles charged for burglary, arson, theft incidents in McClure

MCCLURE – Nine separate juveniles have been charged for multiple incidents of burglary, arson, and theft that occurred in McClure recently…one of the incidents includes a fire we told you earlier that resulted in over $60,000 in damage.

Middleburg Police tell us that fire was the first of the incidents to occur – on December 11. The fire was reported at 47 East Specht Street in McClure. Middleburg officers say they learned the fire was set in the basement the night before by seven juveniles between the ages of 11 and 14. The juveniles stole a gas can from a nearby residence to start the fire.

Officers also learned that same morning the juveniles had entered the Trinity Lutheran Church and stole $560 of items, and also admitted to stealing from that same church several other times. Officers also say the group believed they were forming a local gang and had spray painted markings in the basement of the Specht Street building.

All involved in those incidents were charged with criminal conspiracy, arson, burglary, and several other charges.

Then December 4, Middleburg officers were following up on a burglary of buildings on the McClure bean soup grounds. Upon entering the building, police found three other juveniles between ages 11 and 13 actively starting a fire inside that building. Those juveniles were detained by police and face numerous charges as well. All incidents are still under investigation.