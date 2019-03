RIVERSIDE – Nighttime lane restrictions continue this week on Route 54 in eastern Northumberland County. PennDOT says those lane restrictions will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Wednesday night, March 13, weather permitting.

Work will be performed between Mill Street in Riverside and Boyd Station Road in Rush Township. A contractor will be continuing geotechnical investigations along the roadway there. Some delays are expected.