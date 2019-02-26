Night work, with delays, on Route 54 near Riverside next week

RIVERSIDE – PennDOT says a contractor working for the department will implement nighttime lane restrictions on Route 54 in Northumberland County next week. The company will doing soil borings along the roadway between Mill Street in Riverside Borough and Boyd Station Road in Rush Township.

This work will be underway from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night, March 4, through Friday night, March 8, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Route 54 near Riverside next week with flaggers providing traffic control. PennDOT says delays are expected.