Night paving starts this week on several Union County roads

LEWISBURG – Night paving is getting underway in the Lewisburg area this week. PennDOT tells us night work is scheduled to start on a structure on Route 15 just south of William Penn Drive in Kelly Township.

This work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night to Saturday morning. Work could continue during the same hours Sunday night to Monday morning. There will be single lane closures in both directions.

A resurfacing project will then be performed on William Penn Drive and Fairgrounds Road/Airport Road in Buffalo and East Buffalo Townships and Lewisburg. This work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Traffic will also be reduced to a single lane.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late August.