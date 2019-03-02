Nielsen: Millions Watched Cohen: AP PA Headlines, Features, HS Hoops

AP PA Headlines 3/2/19

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is promoting a statewide infrastructure plan as a way to fund the expansion of broadband into areas that lack high-speed access to the internet. Gov. Tom Wolf went to an elementary school in Waynesburg in southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to talk about his $4.5 billion infrastructure plan. Wolf, a Democrat, is asking lawmakers to approve the plan and a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to finance it.

He wants to use the money for road paving, floodwater control, environmental improvements, economic development and technology projects such as broadband access. Wolf’s administration says nearly a million Pennsylvania residents lack reliable, high-speed internet access. The House’s Republicans majority leaders say they agree that the state’s aging infrastructure needs attention, but they’re opposed to a Marcellus Shale tax.

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania councilman wearing a ski mask stole more than $16,000 in prescription opioids from a drug store. Berks County District Attorney’s office says Kirk Mullen was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, theft, possession, intent to distribute and more. The 34-year-old is a member of the West Reading borough council who has been in office since last year.

Police say Mullen robbed the West Reading Drug Store on Feb. 19. They said he was not found to have a weapon. He’s accused of stealing nearly $16,400 worth of pain medication. There was no attorney information for Mullen listed in court records. A message was left with Berks County Jail System.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claimed Friday that his former lawyer Michael Cohen shopped a book to publishers that portrayed Trump in a favorable light, vastly at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress. In a tweet, Trump said that Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and that Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest.”

Cohen testified that Trump used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about extramarital sex and lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia. “Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book, given to publishers a short time ago,” Trump tweeted. “Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!” Cohen testified to the House oversight committee in public Wednesday and to a House intelligence panel behind closed doors on Thursday.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee. Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September. By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Aretha Franklin, Count Basie and Booker T. & the MGs are among the performers named as inductees to the Blues Hall of Fame. The Blues Foundation announced this year’s honorees on Friday. An induction ceremony is scheduled May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee. Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin also performed blues and gospel songs.

Many of Count Basie’s songs were rooted in Kansas City blues. Booker T. and the MGs’ blues-soul-rock sound was created at Stax Records in Memphis and has influenced countless musicians. Classic recordings also are being inducted, including “Rollin’ Stone” by Muddy Waters, “I Got a Woman” by Ray Charles and the Elmore James album “The Sky is Crying.” Guitarist Pee Wee Crayton and vaudeville blues entertainer Ida Cox also will be inducted..

Penn State men’s basketball at #19 Wisconsin 12:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Phillies spring training baseball 1pm on 1070am WKOK, while PSU MBB continues on WKOK.com.

High School Wrestling: Northwest Regional Finals at Altoona – 6:00 pm

Bucknell vs. Army (Noon tipoff).

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Conor Sheary scored his second goal of the game with 49 seconds left in overtime to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sheary also assisted on Brandon Montour’s goal that tied it with 2:32 left in regulation. Jack Eichel also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots for Buffalo. Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist scored power-play goals 63 seconds apart late in the second, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Penguins.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers set an NHL record when Cam Talbot became the eighth goaltender to play this season. Talbot, who was acquired from Edmonton in mid-February for fellow goaltender Anthony Stolarz, became No. 8 when he made 30 saves in a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper has the Philadelphia Phillies thinking October baseball before even arriving in camp. The six-time All-Star outfielder and the Phillies agreed Thursday to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. Now a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2011 is talking about winning championships.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Galeton 50, Sullivan County 48

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Millville 38, Benton 34

Class 2A District 4 Third Place

Southern Columbia 45, Muncy 36

Class 6A District 2/4 Subregional Championship

Hazleton Area 48, Williamsport 41

