NFF total hits $116,000, Sunbury family grateful for help for children

SUNBURY — This is the first year that Miranda Clark has reached out to the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund for assistance.

Clark, of Sunbury, has three children: ages 10, 8 and one just born in September. She took more time off of work to care for her newborn child and Christmas had to suffer a bit for it, she said.

“It’s a good program,” she said at the first day of distribution for the program in Sunbury on Wednesday.

Recipients received gifts and food, including turkeys or hams and pies.

“I really didn’t expect all this,” said Clark. “I didn’t expect the food part.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $116,928.58