NFF: Sunbury woman thankful to provide children presents

By Francis Scarcella

The Daily Item

SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman is thankful for the Needy Family Fund because for the second time in her life she has needed help.

Elba Zayas, 34, said thanks to the fund she will be able to provide her three children with presents on .

“They are all so sweet and nice and helpful,” she said. “I am thankful for this fund as I had to use it one time before and it made out great.”

Zayas said she is a single mother who is working full-time but struggles to pay all the bills.

“It’s a daily struggle but so nice to know there are so many good people out there willing to help,” she said. “I will forever be grateful.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ‘s total is $21,800.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.