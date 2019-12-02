NFF: Sunbury woman just bought house, now caring for cousin’s baby

By Joe Sylvester

The Daily Item

Sherry Englehart and her boyfriend just got their first house. Her three children are grown, but the 48-year-old Sunbury woman is caring for her cousin’s 7-month-old baby rather than having the baby go into foster care.

“Children and youth, they brought the baby to me so (my cousin) could be in his life,” Sherry said.

“Financially, we don’t receive any help. If the baby had gone into foster care and then they brought him to me, then we would have received help.”

Her boyfriend works, but she is no longer able to because she is taking care of the child.

She was cleaning part-time but the baby was not sleeping, so Sherry was getting little sleep. She had been with the company for five years, she said.

They are seeking help from the Needy Family Fund to cover some of the bills and get through the holidays.

“It just got tough with everything we have to buy,” Sherry said. “My boyfriend’s paycheck — half pays the bills and half goes toward the baby.”

But they enjoy having the baby living with them.

“We’re doing it and we enjoy him so much,” she said. “He doesn’t have any problems.”

This is the first time they have sought help from the Needy Family Fund.

“At this point, any help we could get would help,” Sherry said.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.