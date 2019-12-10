NFF: Single mom w/ seizure condition benefiting greatly

By John Zaktansky

The Daily Item

NORTHUMBERLAND — A single mother of two young children, Deanna Mertz knows all about stress during the busy holiday season.

She also knows how that stress can affect the seizure condition that keeps her from being able to hold down a steady job.

“My seizures are non-epileptic — and as far as the doctors can tell right now, the only thing that causes them is extra stress,” said the Northumberland resident. “Around the holidays can be the most stressful time of the year — especially if you have no help.”

This is why Mertz greatly values the assistance she gets from the Needy Family Fund, which she has accessed the past three years to help her, Skyler (9 years old) and Jordyn (6) have a memorable Christmas season.

“I don’t have much money to be able to do much for them — and this fund helps me a lot,” she said. “We utilize the Toys for Tots and they even give food so I can make Christmas dinner.”

Skyler is currently into the world of Pokemon, Mertz relayed, and Jordyn “loves everything rainbows and unicorns.”

Mertz’s seizures used to happen daily, but after some medication changes this summer, she hasn’t had an episode in nearly six months — something she hopes continue thanks to reduced stress via the Needy Family Fund.

“I know how hard it is to ask for help — I can be pretty stubborn — but if you are someone who needs a little help, don’t feel bad about reaching out,” she said. “Unfortunately, too many people avoid asking because they’re afraid people will think they’re lazy — but not everyone who asks for help is abusing the system. There is nothing wrong with asking for help when you need it.”

For those who contribute to the annual fund, Mertz relayed that she’s eternally grateful.

“There are no words except ‘thank you’ for all the donations — and ‘thank you’ doesn’t even cover it,” she said.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $24,504.06 thanks to $500 from Thomas and Lois Clark, of Kratzerville; $50 from Judith Blair, of Millmont; $100 from Gary and Susan Wentzel, of Shamokin Dam; $25 from Ruta Karelis, of Lewisburg; $100 from Diane Hackenberg; $25 from Joan Peterson; and $153.84 from Kevin Willey. There were also $625 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.