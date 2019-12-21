NFF: Single mom struggling to find work

SUNBURY – A single mom of two, struggling to find a job, and who doesn’t speak English well, is turning to the Needy Family Fund for the first time this holiday season.

36-year-old Mara Garcia of Sunbury spoke to WKOK via her mother, who served as an interpreter, “It’s very hard for me. I have no job.”

Garcia has been trying to find work cleaning houses. Her mother, who is retired and lives in the area, has been trying to help her.

Garcia has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. She says both children are looking for new clothes this Christmas. Fortunately, Garcia and her children will be spending Christmas with her mom.

Garcia says she first heard about the Needy Family Fund through a friend and is grateful for the help. She did receive clothing at the Salvation Army distribution held Wednesday in Sunbury.