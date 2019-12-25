Needy Family Fund: New mom of four taking a hit at Christmas

SUNBURY — This is the first year that Miranda Clark has reached out to the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund for assistance.

Clark, of Sunbury, has three children: ages 10, 8 and one just born in September. She took more time off of work to care for her newborn child and had to suffer a bit for it, she said.

“It’s a good program,” she said at the first day of distribution for the program in Sunbury on .

Recipients received gifts and food, including turkeys or hams and pies.

“I really didn’t expect all this,” said Clark. “I didn’t expect the food part.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ‘s total is $116,928.58 thanks to $75 from Diane Sheaffer; $100 from Iris Hoover in memory of Dean E. Hoover and Martha E. Shaffer, of Liverpool; $50 from Sylvia Gleason, of Lewisburg; $5,000 from Gene and Charlotte Zartman, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Scott Towers Tenants Association, of Sunbury; $15 from the Blank Family, of Sunbury; $75 from Barry and Sara Hayhurst, of Northumberland; $250 from Bret and Dawn Bertinet, of Winfield; $350 Roy H. Moyer Jr. and Carol J. Moyer, of the Moyer Community Trust Fund, of Northumberland; $100 from Rick and Katie Shaffer, of Sunbury; $100 from Shirley Herbster in memory of loved ones, of Winfield; $100 from Nathan Clemens, of West Milton; $300 from Linda Rhein, of Muncy; $100 from Abraham Layon and Susan Picado, of Lewisburg; $25 from Charlotte Marts, of Milton; $100 from David and Lisa Hartman, of Turbotville; $25 from Linda Williard, of Northumberland; $200 from Sunbury Area Democratic Committee, of Sunbury; $200 from Cherie Jarrett, of New Columbia; $100 from William Skumanich, of Northumberland; $100 in memory of Ann K. Sheltman, of Selinsgrove; $35 from Clarence Baker, of Turbotville; $300 from Cynthia and Randy Eby, of Paxinos; $25 from Lewis and Judy Straub in memory of Grace Searer, of Middleburg; $40 from Theresa Berg, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Donal and Gail Lilley, of Selinsgrove; $100 from John Klinger, of New Berlin; and $50 from Melvin and Cindy Swanger, of Lewisburg. There were also $385 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.