NFF: Milton woman needs help w/ food, gifts for son

By Karen Blackledge

The Daily Item

MILTON — A Milton woman has requested assistance this holiday season for food and gifts for her son.

Karissa Tanner said her 7-year-old child would like some new games.

“He’s asking for more Nerf guns,” she said.

A widow, she said she has been unable to work due to health reasons.

She has gotten aid during the holidays from the Salvation Army in the past in the form of food and gifts.

“It’s a great help. I am very thankful for the help I receive,” she said.

“The food helps out and the gifts help,” she said.

She said the food is appreciated and the gifts “since I can’t afford a lot. It makes my son happier so he’s not so down.”

They plan to go to her mother’s home on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The Needy Fund program has been assisting her since her son was 2.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $19,370.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.