Needy Family Fund: Man with little money thankful for fund

SUNBURY — If it wasn’t for organizations like the Salvation Army and the Needy Family Fund, Jeff Deitrick doesn’t know what he’d do.

The 54-year-old man receives less than $800 a month through disability and Supplemental Security Income. He says by the time he pays the bills, he has nothing left over, even with food stamps. He lives alone in Sunbury.

He plans to stay home for the holidays, as he can’t afford to go anywhere.

Jeff first heard about the Needy Family Fund through the Salvation Army and has been receiving help through it for 10 years.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $33,656.74. Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.