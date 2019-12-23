NFF: Grandmother caring for grandchild but struggling

MILTON — A young grandmother from Milton has been raising her grandchild since the child was born nearly five years ago.

This is the third year that Heather Stoltz has reached out to the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund.

“I’ve been trying to do this on my own,” she said. “I do what I can to make ends meet, but we’re in hard times.”

The child’s father is not in the picture and the child’s mother — Stoltz’s daughter — is suffering from mental illness. Stoltz raised her four children and planned to move back to California when she retired, but she stayed in Milton to become a mother again.

“The child has nobody else but me,” she said.

Stoltz said the Salvation Army is “very helpful.” She specifically mentioned Milton’s Joel and Valerie Harris.

“Whatever they can do to help, they try to do. Whenever they can’t, they also find other programs,” she said. “They go out of their way for people. I can’t praise them enough.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. The total on Friday was $105,675.