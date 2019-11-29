NFF Family: Sunbury woman hopes holiday aid will provide repreive  

By Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item

SUNBURY – The month-to-month grind wears on Tina Stump. The Sunbury woman relies on public assistance to get by. She said she’s on disability and lives alone. When it comes to common expenses and bills, she said it’s a challenge to make ends meet.

“Especially when I need to get my meds filled,” Stump said. “It’s hard to live throughout the month and not be able to get my meds filled and not be able to get other things I need.”

Stump said she read about the Needy Family Fund in The Daily Item. Learning how grateful other recipients were for the clothing, food and Christmas gifts the funds provide inspired her to register this year. Stump expects the help will make it easier to get by at least for one month.

“I am very thankful for the Salvation Army. I got to sign up for their Christmas basket. They feed us every Wednesday at their church. I am very

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also visit any deposited donation, mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www. mbtc.com