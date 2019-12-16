NFF Family: Sunbury mother says ‘yes’ to Salvation Army offer

SUNBURY – Jamie Strahen, 37, is a single mother of three children. “I really just want to give them a happy holiday,” Strahen said. All three have asked for hover boards for Christmas. Her 9-yearold is currently in remission for leukemia. “He’s doing pretty well,” she said.

Strahen’s other children, ages 11 and 7, have attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, respectively. “Things can definitely get hectic,” she said. Strahen requested assistance during the holidays from the Salvation Army in the past and found out about the Needy Family Fund through them.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. The total on Friday was $35,804.30. Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc .com/donate-tothe- needy-family-fund.