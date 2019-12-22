NFF: Family seeking help with baby on the way

SUNBURY — A family from Middleburg came to the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund distribution day in Sunbury on Wednesday feeling a bit downtrodden.

“We’ve had a lot of unlucky times this year,” said Emily Bell. “My fiance lost his job.”

Travis Miller, her fiance, has been four months without unemployment. They have an 18-month-old son and another one on the way. This is the first year they have benefited from the Needy Family Fund.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. “I’m glad they were able to help. I’m glad foundations like this exist.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. The total on Friday was $105,675

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.