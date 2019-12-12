NFF: Couple struggling to keep up during holiday season

By Dave Hilliard

MIFFLINBURG — Shawna and Eugene Minnick both have jobs and go to work nearly every day, but with the expenses necessary to provide for their family of four, money can be tight, especially around the holidays.

“My husband and I both work, but this year, it would be a big help to us,” Shawna said, describing how the Needy Family Fund could help her 3-year-old daughter, Angel Lee, and her 19-year-old son, Austin, enjoy a brighter Christmas season.

“I’ve been kinda depressed because I can’t get her anything,” Shawna said when asked about Angel. Her daughter would love to have something from the movie “Frozen” or a scooter. She also likes kids’ makeup and dolls, Shawna said, adding that her teenage son could use some clothing.

Anything would make the holiday brighter, she said.

“It’s really great that they do this,” Shawna said of the annual fund drive. “There are a lot of people out there who really deserve it,” especially children.

Since 1987, the Salvation Arm’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The annual fund drive is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $32,001.74 thanks to $100 from Union Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. Selinsgrove Senior Center, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Barbara Tamke in memory of Lisa Ragerd, of Lewisburg; $60 from Gary and Joyce Klinger, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Shirley Dagle, of Selinsgrove; $25 from Jacob Gass, of Sunbury; $50 from Ron and Judy Robbins in memory of their grandson David, of Milton; $100 from Donald and Tammy Hiller, of Lewisburg; and $205.12 from Dennis and Mary Lyons. There were also $300 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of the program co-sponsore Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.