NFF: Bills pilling up for laid-off Sunbury woman, Sal Val will help

BY RICK DANDES

THE DAILY ITEM

SUNBURY — Bills are piling up for a recently laid-off Sunbury woman with three young children and a husband who had required hospitalization.

So Angel Shambach, 30, turned to the Needy Family Fund to make sure her young children would get presents this Christmas.

Shambach explained that when her husband was in the hospital, she had to take care of her children, ages 9, 5, and 2, which led to her being laid off from a job.

“I tried to find child care so I could work, but the ones I found were all too expensive,” she said.

Ever since, she’s had up-and-down luck trying to find another job, she said. “And the bills don’t stop.”

Recently she found a job — one that she really liked, “but then October came and the company went into its slow period so they had to lay me off.”

She continues to look for work, going to interviews, she said.

Meanwhile, she said her two girls, the oldest of the three children, “want girly things for Christmas. Dolls. Anything to do with the movie Frozen,” she laughed. “They also like other dolls based on characters from pretty much any Disney movie.”

Her 2-year old son likes cars, she said.

“I’m just trying to make ends meet,” she said, with a sigh in her voice.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.