New youth rehab center opens at Northumberland Co. Prison campus 

COAL TOWNSHIP – A new youth treatment facility at the Northumberland County Prison campus has officially opened its doors. Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers, which serves at-risk youth and their families, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. Treatment center CEO Lisa Olander expressed excitement of the new site, now able to service more young people in need of mental health services. Olander says the center “hopes to live a long life” at its new Coal Township location.

A five-year lease worth $15,000 per month was approved by the county commissioners in April. Diversified Treatment replaces TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, who left the prison campus after its lease expired in June. Diversified Treatment also has a location in Lewisburg.

Photos courtesy: Lisa Olander, CEO Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers