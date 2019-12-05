New Year’s Eve celebration officially back in Sunbury

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is officially ready to ring in the new year in its downtown once again. In a release, the city announces there will be two events on New Year’s Eve. The first is free admission, snacks and entertainment at the Sunbury Ice Rink from 5-9 p.m.

Then from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. a countdown will be held at Cameron Park. There will be live music, vendors and a souvenir cup will be available for purchase. The cups are $10 and will grant you access to special discounts at local pubs, clubs, and eateries. At midnight, the city will light the famous Edison Light Bulb and will have fireworks. The city will also carry the live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City.

More information is available at The City of Sunbury, PA Facebook page, or by calling 570-286-7820.