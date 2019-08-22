New Wood-Mode officially open, 30 employees hired

KREAMER – The newly purchased company, Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry, is officially open and has hired more employees. Middleburg businessman Bill French, who purchased and now owns the company, tells WKOK, they are open and are taking orders for new cabinets and other products.

French says 30 employees have been hired and they plan to begin full production on or about September 3. French is also the owner of Professional Building Systems in Middleburg and recently completed the deal to buy the company that had shutdown June 13.

Over 900 employees were left jobless by the closure, sending Snyder County’s unemployment rate to the highest level in the state. The closure prompted a massive local, state, and community response, and an outpouring of assistance for the workers.

Last month French told WKOK, hiring would start slowly, and a benchmark of about 200 workers would be possible in the months ahead. He said some day 500 workers would be a level they hope to achieve. French says he was going to be the owner of the company, but would welcome investors and he said he was working with the Great Rock Capital Company on financing.