New voting machines for Snyder County on the way

SUNBURY – Republican Joe Kantz, the Snyder County Commissioner Chairman, says he often finds himself on the opposite side of issues with Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, but is actually in agreement with one important proposal, “The Governor has said ‘okay, well we want a voter verified paper ballot trail,’ which I actually agree with. So ‘voter verified’ means that when I’m the voter and I make my mark on whatever it is. Let’s say I’m using a face machine, or touching a screen, I need to be able to see a printout of that ballot.”

Kantz does say that despite Snyder County already having machines that work and are not very old, they will have to spend around a quarter of a million dollars on new machines. The good news is the new machines are similar to the old ones, so the voting process will not be any different.

A Snyder County Commissioner since 2007, Joe Kantz has seen the ups and downs of the area. Kantz was on WKOK “On The Mark,” recently talking about the County’s progress and he says Snyder County is doing okay, “We’re doing well. It’s taken 12 years now to get where we are, and I would say that financially we were probably a little better off a year or 2 ago, but we’re holding our own.”

To hear the entire conversation with Commissioner Kantz, go to the On The Mark podcast page at WKOK.com.