New Valley green house hosting job fairs this weekend

WKOK Staff | November 19, 2019 |

photo courtesy: https://www.brightfarms.com/

SELINSGROVE – A new hydroponic greenhouse opening soon in Snyder County is now looking to recruit employees. In a flyer, BrightFarms Inc. says it is hosting two job fairs this weekend at the Selinsgrove VFW. The first will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

 

Last April, Governor Tom Wolf announced the new facility was coming to the Valley. BrightFarms is a producer of locally grown leafy greens and herbs. They said at the time the new facility is expected to create more than 50 jobs over the next three years.

