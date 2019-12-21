New trails to be developed at Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area

HARRISBURG – New grant funding will support the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Northumberland County. The Wolf Administration announced new grant funding for ATV trails at five outdoor recreation sites in Pennsylvania including the AOAA. Northumberland County will receive $19,000 to develop about four miles of trail on the Western Reserve f the AOAA in Coal Township.

The funds are generated when ATVs are registered and are then put back into increasing opportunities for outdoor recreation. Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary, said the investment in the ATV trails is also boosting the economic impact on nearby communities.