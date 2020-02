SELINSGROVE – Selingsrove Area School District has named its new superintendent, with Dr. Chad Cohrs set to step down from the position at the end of this school year. According to The Daily Item, Dr. Frank Jankowski was unanimously approved as the district’s new superintendent, effective July 11.

The Daily Item says Dr. Jankowski’s initial salary is $142,000. Jankowski has been in the district for the last two years as an assistant superintendent.