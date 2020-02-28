New superintendent hired at Lewisburg Area School District

LEWISBURG – There will be another new superintendent for a Valley school district next year…this time in Lewisburg. The Daily Item reports 26-year education professional Jennifer Polinchock from Bucks County has been hired as the district’s new superintendent.

The Daily Item says she accepted a three-year contract from the Lewisburg school board with a starting salary of $165,000. She’ll take over effective July 1. There were 21 other candidates.

According to The Daily Item, Polinchock currently serves as assistant Superintendent of Centennial School District. She’ll replace Dr. Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September.