New signal system proposed for Buffalo Valley Rail Trail vs. Rt. 15

Path for Rail Trail bikers, joggers to cross Route 15

Trail Authority has trail bikers and joggers crossing Route 15

LEWISBURG – People who are on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail have trouble crossing Route 15, but that is about to change. The Union County Trail Authority is proposing the addition of a signaled pedestrian and bicyclist crossing of Route 15 at St. Mary Street.

The Daily Item reports the vote was last week, and the idea will be proposed to PennDOT. The crossing connects the main portion of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail with its eastern extension into downtown Lewisburg. The Daily Item says signage would be installed to direct trail users to the proposed crossing.

The paper says an analysis by Larson Design Group engineers noted strong community support for the crossing. They also noted the proposed crossing to be the safest option. Board members though, have concerns about exhausting limited resources, and believe it may not receive PennDOT’s approval.

The Daily Item says cost estimates weren’t included in the initial analysis, but will be part of final design. Grant requirements mandate the project plans be finalized by June 30, according to the paper. The rail trail also voted to pay separate invoices to Larson Design for the ongoing studies. Those are combined costs of over $30,000.