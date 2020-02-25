New science lab coming to LCCC campus in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – The newly opened Greater Susquehanna Center branch of Luzerne County Community College in Watsontown is expanding. The community college President Thomas Leary tells WKOK a new science lab will be installed in the current building. Leary says the campus is hoping to do the installation over the summer and have the lab ready for classes next September.

Leary says there is already a designated space in the building that will be used for the new lab. He says technology and equipment necessary to offer science courses like anatomy and physiology and chemistry. Those courses could possibly be available to high school juniors and seniors in the program as well.

Currently, in the former Watsontown Elementary School, LCCC has five classrooms, two computer labs, an office area, and a student lounge. Local Director Kelly Foran says over 30 students are enrolled this spring.