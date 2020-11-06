New record of new statewide COVID-19 cases, 50 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has another record for daily COVID-19 cases, there are 50 new Valley cases and another Northumberland County death.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health said there were 3,384 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to over 223,000. 38 new deaths have also been noted, and the state death toll is over 8,900.

Across the Valley:

Northumberland County- 23 new cases, one new death (1,704 total since the pandemic began and there have been 113 deaths in the county)

Snyder County- eight new cases (549 total positive tests so far with 18 deaths)

Union County- 11 new cases (770 total cases with 11 deaths)

Montour County- eight new cases (324 total with11 deaths.

In Valley prisons:

SCI Coal Township…no change, they have 118 active inmate cases and five active staff cases.

USP Allenwood there are some new cases…seven active inmate cases and one active staff case.

USP Lewisburg, no change, zero active inmate cases and two active staff cases.

At Valley universities: Bucknell has four active cases, three among students and 33 total. No changes at Bloomsburg or Susquehanna.

In Valley long-term care facilities, updated Friday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 412 total resident cases, 132 total staff cases and 104 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 81 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and seven deaths; there’s also 16 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 16 residents (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 36 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

At Valley hospitals, no changes Friday:

Geisinger Danville…20 patients, seven on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin…five coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital…seven coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,408,366 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 12,811 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.