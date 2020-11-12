New record of daily statewide COVID-19 cases, 93 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – For the third time this week there is a new record amount of daily COVID-19 increases statewide, and there are 93 new Valley cases and four new deaths. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 5,488 new statewide cases, pushing the total to over 248,000, of which 71% have recovered. 49 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 9,100. State hospitalizations continue to increase, now over 2,100 and over 200 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 37 new Northumberland County cases, including one at a nursing home, have been confirmed at 1,856 since the start of the pandemic. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, both at long-term care facilities.

Union County has 33 new cases at 901 overall and a 12th death reported. Montour has four new cases at 356 overall and a 13th death reported – that is at a long-term care facility. Snyder has 19 new cases at 636 overall and 18 deaths.

At Valley universities, Bucknell now has 31 active cases – 20 among students and 11 among staff – with now 62 total cases. Bloomsburg has reported two more student cases at 370 overall and five overall staff cases. Susquehanna now has 23 active cases and 37 total.

No changes at Valley prisons – USP Allenwood has 34 active inmate cases and an active staff case, USP Lewisburg still has two active staff cases, SCI Coal Township has 21 active inmate cases and four active staff cases.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 416 total resident cases, 136 total staff cases and 106 deaths (updated Thursday); Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and eight deaths (updated Thursday); there’s also 16 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 2 residents (178 total – no update was available Thursday)

Among seven Union County facilities – 37 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

At Valley hospitals, all with changes Thursday:

Geisinger Danville…14 new patients…47 patients, six on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin…one new patient…seven coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital…three new patients…15 coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,506,649 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,202 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.