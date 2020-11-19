New record 7,126 statewide COVID-19 cases, 87 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Another record of new statewide COVID-19 cases, this time over 7,100, including 87 new Valley cases and three deaths. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 7,126 new statewide cases, bringing the total to over 288,000, of which 66% have recovered. 116 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 9,500. Over 2,900 patients are hospitalized statewide, with over 600 in the ICU and over 300 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 43 new Union County cases have been confirmed at 1,084 since the start of the pandemic, along with a new death at 14. Northumberland County has 24 new cases at 2,081 overall and a new death at 120 total. Snyder has 18 new cases at 796 total and a new death at 19 total. Montour has two new cases at 394 overall and 14 deaths.

Hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has six new patients – 68 admitted, nine on ventilators and 26 in the adult ICU.

Geisinger Shamokin (no changes) – 12 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital (no changes) – 14 patients admitted, one on a ventilator, and four in the adult ICU.

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University – 376 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Susquehanna University has 27 students with active cases, for a total of 65 students and staff who have had the disease since the pandemic began.

Bucknell now has 14 active cases (three students and 11staff), and a total of 71.

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 18 inmates and seven staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 71 inmates (40 at USPAllenwood) and eight staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has the same; two active cases right now among staff.

Long-term care facilities:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 436 total resident cases, 138 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 1 active employee case with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 85 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In two Montour County facilities – 83 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 3 active Grandview cases – 1 employee, 2 residents (179 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,629,527 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,786 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.