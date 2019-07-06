New project to start Sunday night on I-80 in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG – Another Interstate 80 night paving work zone popping up in the Valley as a microsurfacing project begins Sunday night in Columbia County. PennDOT says the work will be conducted from the Columbia/Montour County line in Hemlock Township to the bridge spanning Millville Road in Bloomsburg.

Work hours will be from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night until Friday morning and expected to be completed by August. Minor delays are expected, but motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone on I-80 in Columbia County.