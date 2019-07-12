New police chief, officer hired at Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY – The new police force has been hired in the Shikellamy School District. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us a new part-time police chief and a part-time police officer were hired during Thursday’s school board meeting.

The new chief is Todd Hoover, who was hired at $28 per hour. The other officer is Garry Martinez, hired at $25 per hour. Both are retired state troopers, and Dr. Bendle says both men are very qualified and experienced. Both officers will start as soon as they finish clearances.

In addition, Dr. Bendle tells us Sunbury Motor Company owner Tom Mertz is donating a brand new Ford Fusion police vehicle to the district. Dr. Bendle says the district hopes to have the car ready for the new school year. He says the district also hopes to include high school Digital Design students to help with the designing of the decal on the car.

Dr. Bendle says the new police force will have a presence in all six district buildings and will conduct unannounced foot patrols inside and outside of all buildings. He says the new district police force hopes to build a relationship with Sunbury Police and Stonington state troopers.