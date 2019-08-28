New parking bans begin Thursday in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Big change for Northumberland’s parking restrictions during PennDOT’s work this fall. Northumberland Borough Police have announced new parking bans when new construction detours begin Thursday. Borough police have told residents beginning Thursday at noon, there will be no parking on both sides of the street of a detour route. This will last until construction is completed for the year.

Officers say vehicles will need to be moved from the detour route that uses Priestley Avenue, Orange Street and Third Street. Officers say vehicles not moved will be subject to a parking ticket and will be towed at the owner’s expense. In previous detours in recent years, only one side of the street had a parking restriction, but police say now both sides of the street must be cleared of vehicles.

PennDOT says the new temporary traffic signals and new detour routes go into effect Thursday at 1pm.