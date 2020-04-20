New PA COVID-19 cases under 1,000 for first time since April 1

HARRISBURG – Perhaps some of the best news that’s been announced related to COVID-19 since April 1…fewer than 1,000 new daily cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health says only 948 additional cases have been confirmed, which does push Pennsylvania’s total to over 33,000.

Only seven new cases have been confirmed in the Valley. New total positive test numbers are 73 in Northumberland County, 48 in Montour, and 28 each in Union and Snyder, with one death in Snyder.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 208 cases and seven deaths, Dauphin has 386 cases and nine deaths, Lycoming is up to 40 cases, Juniata has 72 cases and Schuylkill has 267 cases and five deaths. Statewide, PA now has over 1,200 deaths confirmed.

Over 129,000 people have tested negative statewide. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.