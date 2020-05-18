New Numbers: Two Valley deaths and one nursing home case

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has two coronavirus related deaths, and there is a Union County nursing home case of COVID-19 reported. Monday, the state Department of Health reported, two people, who they do not identify, who were Northumberland County residents, died recently. No other details are available. Northumberland County also has two new people testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the county’s total number of positive test results to 143.

Also, in its daily update, the health department says a second Union County nursing home has a positive case involving two employees. One Northumberland County nursing home remains with a positive case in a resident. All nursing homes and individuals remain unidentified. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state has begun a new way of reporting deaths, which caused the changes.

As for positive test results, Montour County remains steady with 50 cases, but no longer has a death reported. Union County has four new cases at 51 and one death. Snyder remains with 33 cases and is back to only one death reported, instead of two.Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state has begun a new way of reporting deaths, which caused the changes…More on that in today’s briefing.

The surrounding area count as of Monday includes 337 cases and 29 deaths in Columbia County, Lycoming County has 149 cases and eight deaths, Schuylkill County has 529 cases and 20 deaths, Dauphin County has 978 cases and 50 deaths, and Juniata has 94 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, 822 COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to over 63,000. 87 new deaths have also been confirmed, pushing the statewide total to over 4,500. There are over 277,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.