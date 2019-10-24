New Northumberland County voting machines to cost $1 million

SUNBURY – Most of Northumberland County’s estimated $1 million cost for new voting machines will be reimbursed by the state and federal governments. That good news came Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, who said the purchase of the machines could be complete by year’s end.

Schiccatano says he and county board of elections director Tara Purcell met with three companies seeking quotes. He says the new machines must be purchased or have a purchase order signed before the end of the year to qualify for any state reimbursement. Schiccatano says a bill being proposed would have the state reimburse counties by 60%.

Schiccatano also tells us another federal grant is in the works that would reimburse the county an additional $100,000, as long as the machines are completely paid for by year’s end. That means if both the state reimbursement proposal and federal grant money go through, the county would get total reimbursement of $700,000.

Schiccatano says it’s undetermined when the county will know if they would get that money back.

Schiccatano says he anticipates a vote on an agreement with one of the companies at the December 3 commissioners meeting.