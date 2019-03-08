New Northumberland Borough Council members sworn in

NORTHUMBERLAND – Two vacant seats on Northumberland Borough Council have been filled. Council President Paul Ruane tells us Kaitlyn Simmons and Frank Wetzel are the newest council members. They were sworn in during a recent council meeting. Ruane says this is Wetzel’s second stint, after being on council in the early 2000s. Ruane says there were three candidates for the two vacant spots.

Ruane says Simmons will be the chairman of the rules committee, while Wetzel will be chairman of the finance committee. Both will serve on the sewer committee. Ruane says Simmons wants to also focus on doing more for the downtown area, and Wetzel wants to continue what he started.

Meanwhile, Ruane says current councilman Orlando Toro will take over for the late Paul Bower as council vice president, and will also now head the street department.