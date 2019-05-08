New Milton district court building grand opening next week

MILTON – The office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton will officially open its new location next week, and start saving $30,000 a year. Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells WKOK the grand opening is scheduled for next Friday, May 17.

The magistrate’s office is moving from its $ 2,500 a month rental at 1 Broadway in Milton to 45 Locust Street in Milton. Schiccatano says everything from the old district court office is being moved to the new location. He says work inside the new building is done.

The new location is a bigger space than its current one, which was the smallest of the other three magisterial district offices in the county. The Locust Street location also comes with a better parking lot.

Last July, commissioners voted 2-1 to purchase the Locust Street property. Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch told us at the time the purchase would bring significant savings for the county. The county had been paying $30,000 a year to rent the current Broadway location.