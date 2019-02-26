M-W School Board: New Midd-West stadium plan back on track

MIDDLEBURG – Plans to construct a new sports complex, which includes a 2,000-seat stadium, at Midd-West will go on after all. School board president Victor Abate tells us after initially voting against the project, the board voted 6-1 Monday night to allow an architect to proceed with project design and bidding. Abate tells us before the vote, several student-athletes made their case for the board to proceed with the project, while being honored for their completed athletic seasons.

The main concern of some board members was how the district was going to pay for the $9.3 million project, but Abate said they now have a better understanding. Abate says the district has $5.5 million in capital reserve. The district will also be receiving another $2.1 million in state reimbursement from the recent West Snyder Elementary School upgrades.

According to Abate, the architect says design should take about a year, but the architect hopes to present a preliminary design presentation to the board in two months. Abate says when design is complete, the public will be able to view the proposed project plans at future board meetings.