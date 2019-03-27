New members to Evangelical Community Hospital Board of Directors

LEWISBURG – There are some new members on the Evangelical Community Hosptial’s Board of Directors. In a news release Wednesday, Evangelical says new members include Dr. Frank Daniel of Danville, Susan Fetterman of Orangeville, Susan Lantz of Lewisburg, Teri MacBride of Lewisburg, Dr. Christa Martin of Lewisburg, and Dr. Karl Voss of Selinsgrove.

Dr. Daniel is the Chief Bioethics Officer at Geisinger for Translational Bioethics and Healthcare Policy.

Fetterman is an adjunct professor at Bloomsburg University, a critical care nurse, and former Geisinger Health executive.

Lantz is the Vice President for Student Life at Susquehanna University.

MacBride is a retired PPL executive.

Dr. Martin is the Associate Chief Scientific Officer with Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute.

Voss is the Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at Bucknell University.

There are now 21 members on Evangelical’s board.