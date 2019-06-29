New legislation for health insurance goes to Gov. Wolf : AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a $34 billion compromise state budget after Pennsylvania lawmakers wrapped up the week with a flurry of votes. Wolf made the announcement Friday, shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature took its final votes and adjourned for the summer. The 2019-20 fiscal year starts Monday.

Healthy state revenues eased pressure on the governor and lawmakers. The budget carries more money for public schools and universities, holds the line on taxes and stuffs cash into reserve. Wolf calls it a product of ‘divided government’ amid criticism from his fellow Democrats. Republicans prevailed over Democrats’ protests to end a decades-old cash assistance program for the destitute deemed temporarily unable to work.

About 10,000 people were in the program. Wolf says he’s working on ways to help them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk allows his administration to take over Pennsylvania’s online health insurance exchange in a bid to save money for hundreds of thousands of people. The bill received final approval Friday in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Wolf had pressed for the bill to pass this month in the hope that its savings measures can take full effect in 2021.

Currently, Pennsylvanians can buy Affordable Care Act-compliant policies on the Healthcare.gov website operated by the federal government. Wolf’s administration says it can operate an insurance exchange for about one-third the cost charged by the federal government and use the savings to qualify for extra federal aid.

It says the combined cash can lower premiums for the 400,000 people who buy policies in the marketplace by 5% to 10%.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The newly appointed receiver overseeing the Harrisburg School District has eliminated the positions of more than a dozen employees, including the district’s lawyer and its entire business office and human resources department. The moves were announced Thursday night during a special school board meeting, just hours after Superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney had announced she was leaving the district after 10 years.

Her job was one of those eliminated by the receiver, Janet Samuels, who recently took control of the financially and academically troubled district. Board President Danielle Robinson criticized the moves made by Samuels, calling them “petty and vindictive.” Robinson told Pennlive.com that she saw it as the settling of personal scores unrelated to the education of students. Proponents of the moves saw them as a fresh start and way to move toward improvements in the district.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. You can hear Meet the Press on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas. CNN’s “State of the Union” —Klobuchar; Castro. “Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC says round two of the Democratic presidential debate was the party’s most-watched ever. Based on Nielsen figures out Friday, the event including early front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders averaged 18.1 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. That topped the previous Democratic debate audience high of 15.5 million for an October 2015 event, which included eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

Viewership for that debate was previously estimated at 15.8 million. Neither of this week’s debates approached the audience for the first 2016 GOP primary debate, with newcomer Donald Trump driving curiosity. It drew nearly 24 million viewers on Fox News Channel. The pair of Democratic debates, the first of the 2020 campaign, split a field of 20 contenders into two groups. A headline-making exchange Thursday involved former Vice President Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who sparred over Biden’s civil rights record.

LONDON (AP) — For many moviegoers, Idris Elba has everything you’d want in an actor who’d play James Bond; he’s handsome, debonair and suave. But the British-born actor notes there’s one thing he has that none of the other men who have played Bond has _ black skin. And he fears that may hold him back from getting the role. Elba talks about the issue in the current edition of Vanity Fair.

He says he keeps hearing rumblings that he “can’t be” Bond _ and suspects that is because of his race. He says the concern has soured him somewhat on the role, which he has publicly hinted that he’d like. On the other hand, Elba says he doesn’t want his success in the role to be based on whether moviegoers accept the idea of a black 007.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Marlins today 3:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

