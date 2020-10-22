New lawsuit filed challenging PA’s court ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG – Reports say a new lawsuit was filed today that is challenging Pennsylvania’s court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the November 3 election. CBS and AP say plaintiffs, including four registered voters from Somerset County and a Republican congressional candidate, are asking a federal judge in Pittsburgh to block the deadline extension from going into effect.

CBS-3 says it names Secretary of the Department of State, Kathy Boockvar, as the defendant. She’s argued in the state’s courts that a deadline extension was necessary to prevent late-arriving mail-in votes from being thrown out because of postal delays.

The lawsuit comes 12 days before the election and three days after the U.S. Supreme Court, divided 4-4, rejected a Republican plea making a slightly different argument than today’s lawsuit.