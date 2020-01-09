New Jobs: Two counties have been approved for the PIDA loan

HARRISBURG – Some local job creating projects are going to get state help. The governor’s office announced that three businesses in Northumberland and Snyder County have been approved for Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loans. The state says the loans help fund business expansion and job creation within the two counties.

In the Milton area, Custom Container Solutions was approved for a $475,000 loan to provide for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

A new company that will start up a professional driver’s academy in Milton was approved for a $164,000 PIDA loan.

In Snyder County, Almond Tree Senior Solutions LLC was approved for a $29,000 loan to assist in the start up of an adult day services center.